Trendy teen! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rocked a pair of black overall shorts, a matching T-shirt and red sneakers while on an ice cream run with her family in Italy.

The 16-year-old was spotted walking alongside some of her siblings — including sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt — and their famous mama, Angelina Jolie, in photos obtained by Hollywood Life. As Shiloh walked toward the car, she carried an ice cream cone in one hand and kept her hair up in a bun while wearing a black face mask.

Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter has been making headlines over the past year for her dancing skills. Just three weeks prior to her European outing, the teen appeared in a video with the Millennium Dance Studio in Los Angeles, which was posted to YouTube on June 12. In the clip, she effortlessly danced to Doja Cat’s single “Vegas” from the Elvis movie soundtrack. Not only that, but she was also seen performing in routines to other hits by Ed Sheeran and Lizzo.

Previously, an insider described to In Touch how “impressed” the Eternals actress and the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor are with their daughter’s talent and “couldn’t be prouder.”

Shiloh can easily pick up on the routines and perform them effortlessly, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent,” the insider said, adding that the kiddo is a “natural dancer.”

Since dancing is her “main love,” the source also explained how Shiloh is “expressing herself in so many ways.”

“She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important,” the insider added. “She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Aside from dancing, Shiloh has also made public appearances with Angie. In October and November 2021, she and her sister Zahara, 17, walked the red carpet with the Salt star for her Eternals international premieres, including in London, Rome and L.A. Shiloh even upcycled some of her mom’s old frocks, including a stunning black-and-white floral-print Dior dress.

However, Shiloh has showed off her personal sense of style as well. When she attended the London Eternals afterparty in October 2021, the teenager absolutely slayed in her own periwinkle blue jacket embroidered with various patches from England, including its flag.

One month later, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that Shiloh had received a “couple of offers” in the modeling industry but Angie wasn’t “pushing” Shiloh to get involved in anything.

“Angie’s been there, she knows better than most the pitfalls of being a child of a celebrity,” the source explained in November 2021. “Angie is all about protecting her kids.”