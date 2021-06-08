Brad Pitt is viewing the recent joint custody ruling in his favor after a five-year-long legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie as a “fresh start” with their six children, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s over the moon now,” the source adds of the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star’s reaction to a tentative ruling issued by Judge John Ouderkirk in May 2021 that awarded joint custody of Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 12, and Vivienne, 12, to Brad, 57. The couple also share son Maddox, 19, who is not subject to the custody arrangement.

In court documents previously obtained by In Touch, Ouderkirk said that Jolie’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.”

Now that the “nightmare” of the custody battle “is behind him” for the time being, Brad “feels like he’s finally gotten a fair chance in his years-long court battle with Angie over the kids,” the insider explains. “That’s all he’s ever wanted: a fair shot.”

“Brad is more content today than he’s ever been,” the source says.

A rep for Brad had no comment when reached by In Touch.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress, 46, previously accused the Ad Astra star of domestic violence and claimed in a March court memo she had “proof.” She also claimed in a filing that she was not given a “fair trial” because the judge would not allow their children to testify.

In a May 21 appellate court filing, she further claimed the judge excluded evidence “relevant to the children’s health, safety and welfare.” Despite her testimony, the judge ruled in favor of Brad.

The former couple were declared legally single in April 2019, but their divorce has yet to be finalized. Jolie first filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split after two years of marriage.

Since their separation, Angelina and Brad’s coparenting dynamic has become a “work in progress,” but “better than it was” amid their ongoing divorce, an additional insider previously told In Touch.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” the source said of the Salt star. “Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much.”