Time flies! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has blossomed into an elegant young woman. From attending red carpet events with her A-list parents to being spotted by the paparazzi, we’ve had a play-by-play of her differing looks since Brad and Angelina welcomed her in 2006.

Back in November 2021, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Brad, 58, was happy that Shiloh, 15, was “coming out of her shell.” During the October 2021 London premiere of Eternals, the 15-year-old repurposed Angelina’s, 46, Dior dress that was originally worn to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in 2019.

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” the source added. The black and white dress was elegant, yet age-appropriate, as the dress landed just above the celebrity teen’s knee.

Shiloh had a tomboy style as a kid.

She may be looking a lot like her mom now but Shiloh resembled Brad when she was a little girl. With her short, pixie haircut and piercing blue eyes … she was Brad’s mini-me! Forget dresses or anything with a design — Shiloh often wore tuxedos, suits and sweater vests while appearing on the red carpet with her famous parents and siblings.

Shiloh’s starting to dress up.

Although she spent most of her young childhood in t-shirts and suits, Shiloh has graduated to long locks, natural glam and dresses as she has entered her teen years. During a mommy-daughter shopping date on March 4, 2022, Shiloh rocked a pair of shorts and paired it with a black hoodie. You know, gotta keep it somewhat comfy. The Kung Fu Panda 3 voice actress debuted her first LBD red carpet moment when she and sister Zahara joined Angelina at the Eternals premiere in Rome.

Zahara’s style rubbed off on Shiloh.

Shiloh and her older sister Zahara, 17, — who Brad and Angelina adopted in 2005 — are very close. Zahara has always been into fashion and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Shiloh started leaning toward her sister for fashion advice. “Shiloh loves music, dance, acting and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion. It wasn’t always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom’s clothes,” the source said. “Zahara is the real fashionista in the family.”

Keep reading to see Shiloh’s full transformation over the years!