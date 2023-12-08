Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig made their first public appearance as a couple since news broke that the exes of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, respectively, were dating.

The duo loaded two cats into Andrew’s Jeep Wrangler together on the morning of Friday, December 8, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The actor and attorney were both dressed comfortably for the drive, with Andrew, 56, sporting a blue jacket with black pants and shoes, and Marilee, 46, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The exes of the scandal-struck news couple reportedly bonded over their shared traumas with their cheating spouses, and have already been dating for six months, according to Page Six on Tuesday, December 5.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” one source for the outlet said. The insider added that the pair have already “moved on” from their exes, and said neither Andrew nor Marilee are “heartbroken and sad.”

Meanwhile, Amy, 50, and T.J., 46, aren’t hiding their love for each other in the wake of their departure from Good Morning America over their relationship, even starting a podcast together called “Amy & T.J.”

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” T.J. said in the first episode of the podcast, which premiered on Tuesday, December 5.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” T.J. explained.

However, insiders for Page Six describe a different timeline of events, with one claiming an alleged affair resulted in the two’s respective divorces “no matter how they try to spin it.”

Andrew and Marilee had a “long-time [social] friendship” because Amy and T.J. worked together, one source told the outlet, but they didn’t know each other well before they began dating.

“T.J. and Amy were [initially] work friends, so they’d all hang out here and there, but [Marilee and Andew] weren’t that close,” the insider told Page Six.

T.J. and Marilee wed in 2010 and finalized their divorce in November 2023. The former couple share one daughter, Sabine. T.J. also shares a daughter, Brianna, and son, Jaiden, with his ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Amy and Andrew, who also tied the knot in 2010, settled their divorce in March 2023. Amy shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.