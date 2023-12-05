Amy Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, and T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, are dating after their former spouses made headlines for their affair and lost their jobs.

Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 44, created a strong bond when they leaned on each other while processing their traumatic experiences of being cheated on, a source told Page Six on Tuesday, December 5. The pair have reportedly been dating for six months.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” one insider told the outlet about their romance. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

Andrew and Marilee have “moved on” from Amy, 50, and T.J.’s affair, and are no longer “heartbroken and sad.”

Marilee is not the first person the Melrose Place alum dated following his split from Amy. In Touch can exclusively confirm that Andrew went on dates with Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, after he separated from Amy.

The Better author married Andrew in February 2010, and share no kids together. Meanwhile, T.J., 46, and Marilee tied the knot in March 2010, and welcomed their daughter, Sabine, in January 2013.

Amy and Andrew finalized their divorce in March, while T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee in December 2022 and it was finalized in October 2023.

T.J. and Amy shocked fans in November 2022 when ​The Daily Mail published photos of the coanchors seemingly enjoying several dates together while they were still married to their spouses.

Just hours after their affair made headlines, multiple sources told In Touch that the Good Morning America hosts were dating. Additionally, ABC was “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the situation.

The duo were suspended from GMA3 in December 2022, while Amy and T.J. were officially terminated from their roles on the morning show in January.

One year after they left GMA, Amy and T.J. began working together again when they launched their podcast, “Amy and T.J.” on December 5. During their debut episode, the couple claimed that they did not have an affair and were in the process of divorcing their spouses when their relationship turned romantic.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. explained to their listeners.

Amy chimed in, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.” She then claimed that Andrew moved out of their home three months before her romance with T.J. was revealed.

The cancer survivor also opened up about the difficult experience they went through amid the scandal. “There were days when I wanted to die,” Amy admitted while reflecting on the backlash surrounding their romance. “That was something I never experienced before in my life.”