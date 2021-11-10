From broken-hearted to wedded bliss. Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff is basking in that newlywed glow with husband Chris Marek, and revealed the lessons she’s learned from her first marriage to Matt Roloff and how it affected her current relationship.

“So many women can look down upon themselves; that they’re not worthy. They’re not good enough. Something must have been wrong, or whatever the reason may be, and I came out of it. It’s something that broke. It’s something that didn’t work out,” Amy, 57, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview released on Tuesday, November 9, the same day her and Chris’ wedding special aired on TLC. “But I’m still good.”

“I’m a good person. I have a heart. Something got lost along the way, but to end a relationship like that in the public eye and still come out,” the reality TV star continued. “I’m OK with just me. If I never have that opportunity to find someone, I’m good with me. I like being with me.”

Amy and Chris, 55, said “I do” on Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, on August 28 in front of 146 of their closest friends and family — including Amy’s children, Jeremy and Zachary, Molly and Jacob, whom she shares with Matt, 60.

Matt and Amy divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. While the former couple had their ups and downs, it seems that they worked through their issues — and have both since moved on with their new partners. In fact, Amy told Us Weekly it was a “nice surprise” that Matt offered the farm, on which they raised their family, to host her and Chris’ wedding ceremony.

For the occasion, Matt built Amy and Chris a beautiful new barn on the property, where the couple exchanged their vows.

“The farm is ready. Never looking so good,” Matt shared on Instagram just days before the wedding. “Amy’s wedding [is first] priority.”

Instead of attending, which Chris revealed to the outlet may have “made it more comfortable for the kids,” Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, opted to take a quick vacation to give the newlyweds their space.

Both Matt and Caryn, 53, are seemingly very supportive of the newlyweds. On the day of the nuptials, the patriarch of the Roloff family shared that he had “dropped the keys to the farm in Chris’s hands” the previous night.

“Congrats to the newlyweds,” Caryn commented on the post.

“I hope what people see throughout this whole thing is a love story. This is my second one, and this is Chris’s first, but I think just the growth of our relationship, through the episodes and prior seasons and now being able to be part of this wedding special,” Amy told Entertainment Tonight. “I just hope they see a love story that has grown, has solidified, and I don’t know, just happy. We all know relationships take work but it’s so worth it.”

As for the honeymoon, In Touch exclusively learned that the couple planned to head to Hawaii the day the special aired.

“Chris told people on a tour at Roloff Farms that he and Amy are going to Maui and leaving on November 9, the same day their wedding special airs on TLC,” the attendee told In Touch. “He told a fan that they are pretty much winging it, but he is excited to go snorkeling. They’re going for about a week.”