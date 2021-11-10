Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff was ready to make a splash in the dating scene after her split from ex-husband Matt Roloff in 2015, and the very next year, she ended up meeting her current husband, Chris Marek, at a pool party.

Although that was the first time she and her future spouse chatted and learned more about each other, Amy and Chris had crossed paths once before during a singles’ wine and painting night at Vine Gogh Artist Bar & Studio in Portland, Oregon.

“The person I was paired up with [Bob] was a great and funny guy. [It was] a wonderful and fun event,” Amy shared during a May 2020 interview with Good Housekeeping. “Everyone had a great time and I met a lot of good people that I’m still friends with … but I didn’t really get to know [Chris] at this event.”

When they saw each other again, Chris said he was intrigued by the Short and Simple Family Recipes author.

“For me, [the pool party] was just a fun wine event,” he chimed in, adding, “I’d never even heard of Little People, Big World before meeting Amy.”

Chris said it was an adjustment for him at the time, adding, “It was definitely very different dating someone that is involved in the reality business, [with all] the cameras and people asking questions and getting personal.”

Not only did they fall in love, but the photographer-turned-real estate agent proposed to Amy in September 2019, telling the publication that he followed his heart when it came to choosing the day he was going to get down on one knee.

“Well, I can’t say that there was an ‘a-ha’ moment,” Chris shared in hindsight. “It was just an easy, natural progression that worked out well.”

Amy and Chris are now happily married, having exchanged their vows in front of friends and family at Roloff farms on August 28. Although her ex-husband and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, were not invited to the ceremony, Amy and Chris did welcome them over for dinner following their nuptials in a show of appreciation.

“It wasn’t anything against Matt and Caryn, but it just made it more comfortable for the kids and for the guests,” Chris told Us Weekly in a November 3 interview.

Fans will get to see the moments leading up to their rustic wedding on Amy & Chris’s Happily Ever After special airing on TLC Tuesday, November 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s relationship timeline.