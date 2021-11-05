Aloha! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff’s husband, Chris Marek, teased the couple’s plans to venture to Hawaii for their honeymoon, In Touch has exclusively learned.

“Chris told people on a tour at Roloff Farms that he and Amy are going to Maui and leaving on November 9, the same day their wedding special airs on TLC,” the attendee tells In Touch exclusively. “He told a fan that they are pretty much winging it, but he is excited to go snorkeling. They’re going for about a week.”

Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy, 57, and Chris, 55, had asked her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, for his blessing to marry at Roloff farms in a recent teaser clip for the TLC wedding special, to which he graciously agreed and joked, “As long as you don’t become Bridezilla, we’ll be fine.”

The A Little Me author and her new husband, Chris, first met in 2016 and they got married on August 28 after five years of dating, taking the next step in their relationship at the Hillsboro-area property that was the former home of Amy and ex Matt, 60, as well as their four children: Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob.

Even though Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, were not invited to the ceremony, the newlyweds did invite the couple over for dinner days after their nuptials.

“It wasn’t anything against Matt and Caryn, but it just made it more comfortable for the kids and for the guests,” Chris recently explained to Us Weekly. “You know, that they’re not wishing us the best deal of a life of happiness [in front of Matt]. Especially for the kids, that would have been awkward for [them].”

Amy Roloff/Instagram

Now that Amy and Chris are officially husband and wife, they are looking forward to traveling more together in 2022.

“Next June, we’re riding to Alaska and back,” Chris told fans while giving a tour of Roloff Farms on Halloween, the same attendee previously told In Touch.

“He and Amy are going to do a trip on his motorcycle,” the insider added. “He says it will be a little over 3,000 miles and should take just over three weeks.”

Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After will air on TLC on Tuesday, November 9, at 9/8c.