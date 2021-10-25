Little People, Big World exes Matt and Amy Roloff are making sure this pumpkin season at Roloff Farms is better than ever following news of their son Zach’s surprise move from Portland, Oregon, to Washington with his family.

“Crazy, awesome day at the farm today,” Amy, 57, shared after dressing up as a ringmaster over the weekend on Sunday, October 24, showing off one of her many Halloween costumes this year.

Amy has been pulling out the stops with her playful ensembles ranging from a cheerleader to a scarecrow, even taking photos with her husband, Chris Marek, after they tied the knot on the expansive property in August.

Meanwhile, Matt, 60, has been holding down the fort by making sure everything is going smoothly and sharing new content of their fun family festivities.

“One of our long-standing traditions is our Hay Pyramid for all to climb on … thank you to our friends @foremosttarpco … Setting us up with a giant hay tarp,” the Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World author wrote in a weather update on October 23, revealing their efforts were able to save the day.

“Now we are able to preserve the pyramid all season long … between rain storms … just a bit of @rolofffarms trivia for you,” Matt added in his caption.

Back in September, Matt opened up about another weather-related “disaster” on the farm after he and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, joined Amy and Chris for a special dinner to celebrate Amy and their daughter Molly Roloff’s shared birthday.

After the dinner, the reality star shared a new photo of a collapsed tent due to a storm, which saw rain and winds up to 14 miles per hour in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“[Woke] up to this disaster on the farm…. The passing first winter storm said… ‘[Hello Roloff Farm’s] tent … we’ll show you.’ We [lose] one tent [every year]. Glad we have time to recover,” Matt wrote, later confirming they were fortunately able to handle it.

While fans can likely expect to see Amy’s nuptials on upcoming episodes of LPBW, it appears TLC cameras will also be following Zach, 31, and Tori’s move to Washington with their two kids, Jackson and Lilah Ray.

The photographer, 30, told fans they are still filming the show, while teasing how they will also be sharing the “madness” of their move into a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Battle Ground, which is about an hour away from their former address.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!” Tori wrote in her moving announcement on October 14. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” she concluded. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure.”