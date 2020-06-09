Get it, girl! Amanda Bynes showed off her rap skills in the early hours of Tuesday, June 9, via Instagram. The former Amanda Show star, 34, spit the lyrics to A$AP Rocky’s “Forever” following her relationship woes with fiancé Paul Michael.

“Shout out to A$AP Rocky,” the FIDM student captioned the video shared to Instagram. “Come f–k with the Mob, shout out to the Lords and the Gods,” she began rapping from the comforts of her bedroom. The former child star appeared to be really into the lyrics as she gave her followers her best performance.

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Paul Michael/Instagram

Amanda’s debut of her rap skills comes shortly after she deleted a shirtless photo of her fiancé from her “collection” of “favorite photographs.” On Friday, June 5, the Easy A star uploaded a bunch of snaps including her tattoo-clad man, only to delete and re-upload the images moments later, striking Paul from the series.

Although Amanda may have nixed Paul from her top favorite pictures, he assured In Touch in an exclusive statement the duo are “still together” and he even gave the post a “like.” On May 5, the hunk confirmed he and the She’s the Man star are “doing [well].”

Paul’s confirmation of their relationship status comes after the California native’s lawyer, David Esquibias, revealed the What a Girl Wants actress is not pregnant, despite the couples now-deleted sonogram announcement in March. “Baby in the making,” Paul shared at the time, while Amanda added, “Baby on board.”

Courtesy of Paul Michael/Instagram

After getting engaged in February, the couple briefly split in March after she was ordered to check into a psychiatric facility for mental health by a judge amid her ongoing conservatorship case.

Since then, the beloved actress updated her fans on May 23 and revealed she was in treatment for the “last two months.” She said she was happy to be “back on track” and focusing on her future. “Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago,” she told fans. Amanda also shared she is preparing for her upcoming graduation, adding, “Getting my Bachelor’s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA :] Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals.”

As of late, Amanda has been “in transitional living and doing therapy during the week” to continue her mental health journey. Furthermore, she confirmed she is “still engaged to tha love of [her] life.”