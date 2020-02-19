Long time no see! Amanda Bynes took to Instagram to share a rare selfie video for her fans and teased the arrival of her new clothing line on Tuesday, February 18. The previously reclusive actress, 33, has become increasingly vocal on social media since announcing her engagement to her mystery man.

“Sup’ Instagram!” the former child star began in the clip while showing off her face tattoo and what appeared to be some more ink on her forehead. “Just wanted to say ‘hi’ to all of my followers. I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me.”

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes

The beauty also shared some exciting news pertaining to her fashion career. “Wanted to check in and let you know I am out to dinner with my friend Cathy who is a student advisor at FIDM, my college, I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line and I’m really hoping that in the near future it will be out online.” Fingers crossed for some dancing lobster merch!

The Amanda Show alum graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising school in Los Angeles back in June after five years of studies. “Oh yeah, she’s doing great!” former costar Kel Mitchell told In Touch exclusively of her accomplishment back in August. “She was in fashion school and just graduated and is doing really well.” Following her big milestone, she moved to a sober living facility in September after experiencing a relapse.

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes / Instagram

Despite the troubles Amanda experienced in the past, she seems to be doing great. The star was thrilled to announce her engagement to her mystery man on Saturday, February 15. She showed off her huge rock on Instagram and fans were in awe over her massive ring. “Congrats and gorgeous ring [heart exclamation] all the happiest,” one user wrote with a red heart emoji. “Our girl. I’m so happy for her,” another added.

Following her celebratory engagement post, Amanda shared a few selfies of her husband-to-be. “Lover” she captioned one photo of her man giving a soft smile. Although the lucky guy has yet to be identified, the two allegedly met in AA class and share a big age gap, according to The Blast. We are loving Amanda’s comeback!