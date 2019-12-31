New year, new ink? Amanda Bynes seemingly showed off a new face tattoo via Instagram on Monday, December 30. The 33-year-old captioned a new snap of herself with a heart on the left side of her face while sporting pink hair and a septum piercing with an alien emoji. The She’s the Man actress appeared to be sitting on a couch with people hanging around a table in the background.

The Nickelodeon alum has been active on the ‘gram recently. In December, she posted a photo of herself showing off her new blue ‘do. “Geisha girl vibes,” she captioned a photo of herself at the time. In September, Amanda dyed her hair pink. Clearly, this girl loves to keep changing up her ~lewk~!

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Recently, Amanda checked out of her sober living facility, Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month. Prior to that, she checked into rehab in March. Amanda’s lawyer, Tamar Arminak, couldn’t help but praise the comedian for being honest with herself. “This time around, she realized herself after the recent Paper Magazine interview and that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of a sudden and that she wanted to address that,” she told Access Hollywood in April. “It was her decision and her choice to address the situation [and] seek treatment, which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

In November 2018, the starlet got candid about her time away from the spotlight and revealed she struggled with drug abuse. Amanda admitted she started smoking marijuana at 16 years old and then “it progressed to doing molly and ecstasy,” she told Paper Magazine at the time. “[I tried] cocaine three times, but I never got high from cocaine. I never liked it. It was never my drug of choice.”

Hopefully, Amanda will be back on our television screens shortly. After starring alongside her former castmate Kel Mitchell during their time on All That in the 90s, the DWTS alum would love for Amanda to make an appearance on the reboot. “We have talked about having [her] come through, so that would be awesome,” the 44-year-old told In Touch exclusively in August. “She might be in the future. It would be great.”

Courtesy of Amanda Bynes/Instagram

It sure would! Maybe 2020 is Amanda’s year to shine.