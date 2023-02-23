So sweet! Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his wife, Raiven Adams, became parents of two when they welcomed their second son, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown, on January 20, 2023.

“Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven shared via Instagram on January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

The proud mom – who welcomed son River in March 2020 – said that Cove was “absolutely perfect,” adding that she and Bear “are so so grateful to have yet again a wonderful son.”

Just days after his birth, Raiven gave an update about her youngest son’s health on January 24. “Cove was born with premature infant lung disease. He has done so so well and is hopefully going to have a short stay at the NICU,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Being born at 38 weeks and having this isn’t as common but unfortunately he is one of those cases. I can’t wait to have both my boys at home.”

She admitted that it was “frustrating” to have Cove in the NICU, though said she was “grateful he has been doing so well despite everything.”

Cove now appears to be in better health and is living at home with Bear, Raiven and River.

On January 28, the mother of two shared a sweet photo of Cove sleeping in a car seat. While she only captioned the photo with blue heart and teary eyes emojis, the sight of Cove in the car confirmed that he was out of the hospital.

She has continued to post adorable photos of Cove via Instagram, including sweet snapshots of him spending quality time with River.

Raiven and Bear, who tied the knot in January 2022, took a break during her second pregnancy. However, she revealed that they had worked through their issues and reconciled one week before welcoming baby No. 2.

“Happy anniversary to the moon and back,” the Discovery Channel star wrote via Instagram on January 16. “First time actually having a date since River haha. We kinda did once, but not really! Thanks for being my movie date.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Bear and Raiven’s son Cove.