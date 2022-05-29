Family of four! Alaskan Bush People star Solomon “Bear” Brown announced his wife, Raiven Brown (née Adams), is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.

“Raiven and I have some super exciting news we’d like to share with everyone!” Bear, 34, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 28. “Raiven is pregnant!!!!!! Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It’s still really early and we’re praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn’t be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!”

That day, Raiven, 23, also announced the news via her Instagram account.

“We are still super early, so it’s a scare sharing this early,” the Discovery Channel personality wrote. “But I wanna be really transparent with you all! You’ve been so supportive with all we’ve gone through. I am so excited for River to be a big brother. We are praying this baby sticks! Last time, people announced my pregnancy with River. This time, I wanted us to say it in our own way. Without fear it was going to be leaked.”

Raiven concluded her statement by writing, “We pray that we have our little rainbow baby! All your prayers would be greatly appreciated.”

Courtesy of Bear Brown/Instagram

The ABP star previously revealed in an April 2021 Instagram Live video that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple’s announcement comes just hours after TMZ reported that Bear’s domestic violence assault charge could be dismissed if he meets several conditions. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the reality TV star agreed to satisfy certain conditions before his scheduled court hearing in November. The cited conditions include that Bear must pay a total of $270 in legal fees, inform the court whether he changes his address, avoid violating any criminal laws and cannot be arrested.

On April 19, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Raiven requested that a Washington State court rescind a domestic violence no-contact order against Bear nearly six weeks after he was arrested and charged with 4th-degree domestic violence assault for an incident on March 11 in which he allegedly pushed her.

Following the alleged pushing incident between Bear and Raiven, he spent that weekend in jail and was released on his own recognizance after appearing in court March 14. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Bear entered a not guilty plea and asked for a jury trial. Following his release, a domestic violence no-contact order was put in place for one year in order to protect Raiven from her husband. On March 16, Raiven submitted paperwork with the District Court of Washington for Okanogan County to rescind the order. In the paperwork obtained by In Touch, she identified herself as the protected person in the no-contact order against Bear. On March 31, the court granted Raiven’s request by rescinding the no-contact order against her husband.

The pair married on January 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by their family, friends and 2-year-old son River, whom they welcomed in March 2020. Bear and Raiven got engaged in August 2019 but had an off-again, on-again romance before they tied the knot.

After their wedding, Bear described his feelings to Discovery about being a “married man.”

“I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven,” he said on January 17. “She’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”