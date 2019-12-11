Adam Busby Says He and the Girls Are Taking a Break From Filming to ‘Spend Time With Family’

Everyone needs a chance to unwind. Adam Busby revealed on Instagram that there’s a very good reason he and his family are waiting to release new episodes of OutDaughtered — they wanted it that way! When a fan commented on a photo of one of his daughters, “When are you releasing new episodes of the show? I started watching it recently and I love your fam!” Adam, 37, responded, “We have chosen to take a break for the holiday season, to just spend with family.” Good for them!

Adam and his wife, Danielle Busby, have six daughters — their oldest girl, Blayke Louise, and their quintuplets, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, Parker Kate, Ava Lane and Olivia Marie. Having even one kid can make the holidays more complicated, and it’s hard to imagine what goes into getting everything done in a house with that many little ones! We really can’t blame the couple for pressing pause on filming while they all focus on family and friends.

Fans in the replies lauded Adam for making that choice with the family. “Much deserved and needed R and R! Take the year off. We’ll miss you but understand 😎,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Good for you and the family. Can’t wait to start watching again, the girls are getting so big and they are all so beautiful like there [sic] mom and dad. Merry Christmas and Happy New year💕.”

The Busby family has taken a break from their usual routine in the past, and Adam was very open about why in another notable instance of them choosing not sharing their lives for a little while. In February 2019, the reality TV dad addressed why his OutDaughtered family hadn’t been sharing their own videos on their social media platform around that period of time after a fan questioned on an Instagram post, “Why no videos these days?”

“We are in the middle of filming the new season of our TV show,” he revealed at the time. “That takes priority over family YouTube vlogs.” Makes sense.

Well, whenever the Busbys are able to come back to the small screen — hopefully in 2020 — we’ll be waiting!