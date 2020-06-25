Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

Don’t come for his girl! After 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava went public with his new relationship, some fans have taken aim at his new girlfriend. One comment, in particular, targeted the mystery woman’s heritage, making racist critiques after they assumed she was Asian. Jorge was quick to clap back when he saw and stood up for the woman he called the “love of his life.”

“F–k you,” Jorge, 31, wrote in response to the since-deleted comment. “Don’t disrespect my girl like that! She’s not Asian, but, if she was, who the f–k are you to judge! She is a million times more of a woman than whatever you call that other thing! Buzz off!”

While Jorge hasn’t yet shared the identity of his new girlfriend, he started hinting that he had a new lady on June 7, less than a month after he was released from prison. During a Q&A he held with fans, he shared a photo of himself clinking burgers with someone off camera as they shared a dinner out on the town. The next day, they made their debut as a couple.

Gushing that he is “so blessed” and “lucky,” he shared a photo of them kissing on his Instagram Story as well as a shot embracing on his feed. “Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold,” read the Bible quote the Happily Ever After alum used to caption his post. “She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed.”

The TLC star promised he’d share his girlfriend’s identity once he hit 1 million followers, but, for now, he’s kept his relationship away from the public eye. However, he did assure fans his new lady is absolutely stunning. “She’s so damn gorgeous,” he told fans.