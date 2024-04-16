90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez showed off a mystery man nearly one month after she confirmed her split from Jamal Menzies.

Veronica, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 15, to share a selfie with an unidentified man. The TV personality puckered her lips and wore sunglasses in the snapshot, while the man hid his face while kissing the side of her neck.

“We ‘necked’ under the bleachers today,” she captioned the photo alongside three crying-laughing emojis. “Now I can cross it off my list.”

Despite sharing the photo, Veronica did not reveal the man’s identity or share any information about her new romance.

Veronica announced that there’s a new man in her life after she and Jamal, 28, confirmed their split during the March 18 tell-all episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Fans watched the former couple hit a major roadblock when Jamal struggled to accept her close friendship with ex Tim Malcolm throughout season 4. During the reunion, Veronica alleged that Jamal ended their relationship over text and concluded his message with a peace sign emoji.

Tim, 43, shared that Veronica had a hard time accepting the split, while Jamal claimed he and Veronica faced a major conflict over his decision to live with his mother, Kim Menzies. Jamal explained he was living with Kim, 53, to help her out, adding that Veronica allegedly called him a deadbeat for not living by himself.

After Veronica implied that Jamal ghosted her amid their split, he concluded the topic by stating they simply couldn’t make a romantic relationship work. Jamal ultimately apologized for the way he ended the relationship, and they seemingly ended the conversation on good terms when she accepted.

The TLC stars began dating in December 2022 when Veronica asked Jamal for recommendations when visiting his native San Diego. They initially began seeing each other as part of an “open” arrangement, though Veronica and Jamal confirmed their relationship was exclusive in January 2024.

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

The mother of one has been keeping fans up to date with how she’s doing following their split. After Jamal apologized to Veronica for “coming on too strong” during part 4 of the reunion on April 8, the pair seemingly made plans to see each once filming wrapped.

However, Veronica revealed that she chose not to meet up with her ex following the reunion. “And she didn’t call the boy but hung out with her friends instead and lived happily ever after,” Veronica captioned an Instagram Reel shorty after part 4 of the reunion aired, which shower her spending time with costars Tim, Tyray Mollet, Chantel Everett and Natalie Mordovtseva.