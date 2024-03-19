90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies split, and she claimed he ended their romance via text.

The pair revealed they called it quits during the Monday, March 18, tell-all episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. After fans watched Jamal, 28, struggle to accept Veronica’s close friendship with ex Tim Malcolm throughout season 4, they confirmed they broke up during the reunion.

Veronica, 38, claimed that Jamal ended their relationship over text, which she said he concluded with a peace sign emoji. Tim, 43, noted that Veronica had a hard time accepting the split, and Jamal shared they faced conflict over his decision to live with his mother, Kim Menzies. While he argued that he lives with Kim, 53, to help her out, he said that Veronica called him a deadbeat for not living on his own.

The exes continued to bicker, and Veronica claimed that Jamal essentially ghosted her.

Jamal concluded the conversation by stating that he and Veronica were good together, though simply couldn’t find a way to make it work. He then apologized to her for how he ended the romance, which she accepted.

The reality stars began dating in December 2022 after she reached out to him to ask for recommendations for her trip to his native San Diego. Veronica and Jamal’s romance initially began as an “open” arrangement, though they confirmed they were seeing each other exclusively in January 2024.

Despite agreeing to only see each other, they faced several obstacles during their romance. However, their biggest issue was linked to Veronica’s close bond with Tim.

Fans previously watched Veronica and Jamal break down their double date with Tim and his love interest, Luisa Beltran, during the February 19 episode. She admitted she was “shocked” that Tim and Jamal kept things civil, though he said he still had concerns regarding the exes’ extremely close relationship.

“I think anyone can see it’s a weird relationship that they have but I try to just accept it,” Jamal said about Veronica and Tim in a private confessional. “I feel Tim and Veronica have to set boundaries with each other because if things don’t change, there probably won’t be a relationship.”

Veronica defended her and Tim’s relationship and insisted they are like family, though Jamal said he didn’t see it the same way because they were previously engaged.

The pair later made up during the March 4 episode, where Jamal admitted they both said things they shouldn’t have. He then surprised Veronica by revealing he was considering moving to Charlotte to be with her. They ended the conversation on good terms, and Veronica said she was excited that he was planning to move closer to her in the future.