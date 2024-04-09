Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies were seemingly on good terms after the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, and the North Carolina native revealed if she met up with him after filming the segment.

“And she didn’t call the boy but hung out with her friends instead and lived happily ever after,” Veronica, 38, shared in an Instagram Reel on Monday, April 8, after part 4 aired. In the video montage, the mom of one is seen hanging out after hours with her 90 Day: The Single Life costars which included Tim Malcolm, Tyray Mollet, Chantel Everett and Natalie Mordovtseva.

Fans watched during part 4 as Jamal, 28, apologized to Veronica for “coming on too strong” during the reunion and seemingly made plans to see each other later that evening.

However, the next scene cut to Jamal and Tim’s ex-girlfriend Luisa Beltran having a conversation in their dressing room, where they spoke about last night “being a great time.”

“I mean honestly, we dated them. Now we could date and walk off into the sunset,” Jamal told Luisa behind closed doors, seemingly confirming they hooked up. “We did that, a couple of times … I remember, it was great. I remember some of it. You went right back to sleep. I left … I had a blast, 10 out of 10.”

After the scene aired, Jamal spoke out and slammed a possible romantic connection with Luisa. “Spoiler but Luisa and I are not ‘riding into any sunsets,’” the San Diego native wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story. “Just a friend and thankful for her support during this roller-coaster. I hold no ill will toward any of the cast, production, etc. It is what it is.”

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

The Colombia native cosigned his message via her own Instagram Stories and thanked him for having her back. “It doesn’t matter how other people viewed us,” Luisa wrote on social media. “We both know that we are nothing more than great friends.”

During the tell-all, TLC fans and the 90 Day: The Single Life cast witnessed the flirty chemistry between Jamal and Luisa. Luisa admitted Jamal was “hot” and Jamal criticized Tim, 43, for not being intimate with her.

“I was like, ‘Tim bagged Luisa?’ I was like, kind of impressed. I was like, ‘Why is he not going to kiss her?’” Jamal told host Shaun Robinson.

The drama only escalated when Chantel Everett privately told the group that she spotted Luisa and Jamal together at their hotel. “Please don’t go back and say you heard it from me, it’s probably nothing but I saw Luisa and I saw Jamal out at the restaurant at the hotel,” she said during a break from filming. “So, I just wonder if there might be something there.”