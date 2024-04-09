A 90 Day Fiancé love square! Jamal Menzies admitted during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all that he and Tim Malcolm’s ex-girlfriend Luisa Beltran were intimate a “couple of times.”

Things got flirty between Jamal, 28, and Luisa in their dressing room during part 4, which aired on Monday, April 8. He told the Colombia native that they could “walk off in the sunset” and date each other. While Luisa was unsure about a possible connection with Jamal, the San Diego native also dropped the bombshell they had already been intimate in the past.

Earlier in the episode, Chantel Everett told her fellow cast members that she spotted Luisa and Jamal together after hours. “Please don’t go back and say you heard it from me but I saw Luisa and Jamal out at the restaurant at the hotel,” she told the group during a break from filming. “They’re pretty close.”

Tim, 43, introduced his relationship with Luisa on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, after reconnecting at a singles’ event in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the series, Tim regularly butt heads with Jamal, who was dating his best friend and ex-fiancée Veronica.

The couples went on a double date together and Veronica tried to make Luisa feel better about the lack of intimacy in their relationship by telling her that she had to make the first move when she initially met Tim 15 years ago. Jamal criticized the exchange, calling it “super weird” that Luisa was getting a lesson “of Tim by his ex.”

The drama only continued during the tell-all as Jamal continued to criticize Tim for not being intimate with Luisa. “I was like, ‘Tim bagged Luisa?’ I was like, kind of impressed. I was like, ‘Why is he not going to kiss her?’” Jamal told host Shaun Robinson.

Tim acknowledged that Luisa was beautiful and insisted that his lack of physical intimacy had nothing to do with rumors about his sexuality. TLC fans over the years have speculated Tim is gay, which he has denied on several occasions.

“It’s just so funny that every time I sit on the stage, that’s all we focus on,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum said. “Like, it’s the biggest deal in the world. It’s like, ‘Why didn’t you try to have sex with this girl?’”

Jamal later apologized to Veronica onstage for his actions during their relationship — which included dumping her by text message — and made possible plans to see each other after the tell-all.