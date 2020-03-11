Working out their differences? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith are fueling reconciliation rumors with the new photos they shared from their fun-filled date night. The potentially on-again couple was all smiles while embracing in the sweet snaps tagged in South Africa.

After seeing their pics together posted on March 11, one fan asked the question on everyone’s mind. “Are you guys back together??” they wrote in the comments section. Ronald kept coy with his answer, only replying with a beaming emoji.

Courtesy of Tiffany Franco/Instagram

On March 5, he also shared a montage of pics from another recent outing, and they appeared to be having an absolute blast in each other’s company.

Tiffany and Ronald seem to be going strong again, just a few months after they called it quits. In January, the pair announced they were parting ways after less than two years of marriage. Things seemed especially tense between them because Ronald cryptically accused her of cheating — something she later denied in her own statement on Instagram.

“We both deserve much better than what we can offer at the moment,” the brunette beauty wrote at the time. “I wish nothing but good things for Ronald, but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.”

Courtesy of Ronald Smith/Instagram

After being introduced to viewers during the season premiere of TLC’s new spinoff, Tiffany and Ronald welcomed their first child together in July 2019. “You blessed us with your light,” they wrote on social media upon the arrival of their bundle of joy. “Our beautiful CARLEY ROSE.”

She also has a son, Daniel, from a previous relationship. In June 2019, Tiffany opened up about her son’s biological father, revealing he sadly passed away. “He was OK with me taking Daniel and always supported my choices as a mother,” she told her followers during a candid Q&A.

Ronald has formed a very close bond with Daniel over the years, and the TV personality gushed over their relationship in a heartwarming statement. “I truly, without a doubt, have the cutest and most beautiful wife @tiffanyfrancosmith and blessed with 2 gorgeous kids [heart eyes emoji] just look at them,” he wrote in January.

We’re glad to see the dynamic duo getting along fabulously!