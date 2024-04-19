90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar revealed who he believes his one “true” love is, while his ex Kim Menzies made sure to weigh in on the declaration.

While appearing on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of ““The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, Usman, 35, reflected on his strong connection with ex-girlfriend Kiera Ogden. “You have no idea how much I love that girl,” he said.

The TLC personality added that he knew he wanted to marry her and even bought an engagement ring before they met in person. “We met in London. I invite her to London. I already try to arrange how I’m going to propose to her,” Usman continued, adding that they ultimately didn’t work out due to their “cultural differences.”

Usman explained that Kiera wasn’t willing to “compromise” on certain things in their relationship, and he chose to “walk away” despite still having strong feelings for her.

One day after the podcast episode went live, Instagram fan page 90daythemelanatedway shared a clip from the episode. While several social media users took to the comments section to admit they were shocked by Usman’s claims, Kim, 52, also chimed in with her thoughts.

“Hmmmmmmmm,” she simply commented with an upside down emoji.

Fans previously watched Usman and Kim’s romance play during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, while she confirmed her split from SojaBoy during the January 2023 tell-all. “Done and over,” she said when asked about their relationship status. “But we’re friends. But we’re cool.”

After they called it quits, the “Zara” rapper found love with Kiera and made their romance Instagram official in June 2023. “Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return,” SojaBoy wrote alongside a picture of them. “I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me.”

However, their relationship wasn’t meant to be and Kiera exclusively confirmed their split to In Touch in July 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I have chosen to end my relationship with Usman Umar better known as ‘SojaBoy,’” she said at the time. “I have the utmost gratitude for the support received when our relationship was made public and feel the need to speak out due to the attention our relationship garnered.”

TLC

Kiera then said she was only sharing the news publicly “in light of recent events,” though didn’t further elaborate.

“Upholding personal boundaries is essential for my happiness and well-being. I firmly believe that a healthy relationship should be built on mutual respect, understanding, and support,” the stylist continued. “By sharing this update publicly, I hope it inspires others to prioritize their well-being and to stand firm in asserting boundaries within their relationships.”