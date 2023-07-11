90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and girlfriend Kiera Ogden have split, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I have chosen to end my relationship with Usman Umar better known as ‘Sojaboy,’” Kiera reveals to In Touch in an exclusive statement on Monday, July 10. “I have the utmost gratitude for the support received when our relationship was made public and feel the need to speak out due to the attention our relationship garnered.”

The stylist notes that she was speaking out publicly “in light of recent events,” but declined to further clarify.

“Upholding personal boundaries is essential for my happiness and well-being. I firmly believe that a healthy relationship should be built on mutual respect, understanding, and support,” she tells In Touch of her relationship with the 90 Day Fiancé star. “By sharing this update publicly, I hope it inspires others to prioritize their well-being and to stand firm in asserting boundaries within their relationships.”

Kiera highlights her commitment to “nurturing her own growth and happiness.”

“I encourage all women to know their worth,” the professional designer adds. “Set healthy boundaries, and never settle for anything less than the love and respect they deserve.”

Usman, 34, first hinted he wasn’t single in March following his split from Kimberly Menzies, which was featured on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. “I think I’m in love again,” the TLC personality captioned a March 28 Instagram post.

The following month, speculation started heating up regarding Usman’s future on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, with fans wondering if his girlfriend would be joining him on the show.

“I don’t know, only TLC knows that,” he told In Touch exclusively of the rumors.

Almost three months later, the “Zara” rapper took to Instagram to introduce his new girlfriend to his followers.

“Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum captioned a picture of him standing next to his new brunette partner on June 19. “I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me.”

Courtesy of Kiera Elise/Instagram

Following his announcement, Usman followed up with another post, thanking his followers for their positive comments, while also seemingly hinting he and Kiera were engaged.

“I been reading your comments for the [past] 2 hours and all I see is love, guys thank you and wish us well [sic],” the reality TV star captioned a video clip of him and Kiera exploring London together. “@the.kiera.elise will be my Amarya soon and will y’all will be invited for the dinner.”

Amarya translates to “bride” in Usman’s native language of Hausa. Prior to their split, Usman and Kiera also seemingly teased a return back to screens.

“Is this the new season?” Kiera seemingly read a comment from a fan. “Yeah, we’re … ,” she replied before the Nigerian native seemingly cut her off.

Usman initially made his reality TV debut with his ex-wife, Lisa Robinson (née Hamme), in February 2020 during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Their romance wasn’t meant to be and SojaBoy exclusively told In Touch in December 2020 that he served Lisa, 55, with divorce papers.

Following his split from Lisa, the musician moved on with Kim, 53, during season 5 of the spinoff, which debuted in December 2021.