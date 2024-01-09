90 Day Fiancé star Kim Menzies cleared her ex Usman “SojaBoy” Umar’s belongings from her home six months after they called off their engagement.

During the Monday, January 8 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Kim, 52, explained that she and SojaBoy, ​35, are “still friends” after they broke up. However, she said she was trying not to text him “every single day because we’re not going to be together.”

“I’m not going to grow if I don’t move on or get over them, if I have all these pictures up and all that stuff, you know?” she added as clips showed her putting SojaBoy’s belongings and photos from their relationship into a box.

While Kim said that she and SojaBoy were still on speaking terms, she explained that he was making plans to start a family with his then-girlfriend, Kiera Ogden. The former couple confirmed their romance in June 2023, though called it quits in July of that year.

“We still talk, but like, the love isn’t there anymore, you know? He said he was making arrangements to go find his wife and have children. So why am I sitting here still calling him every day?” the TLC personality said about SojaBoy. “Why am I sitting here still texting him? Why do I get so upset, you know?”

After she watched SojaBoy move on, Kim reached out to a psychic to learn about her next romance. The psychic mentioned “loss” during their meeting, adding that Kim’s late mother had advice to share.

“What your mom is saying is the two of you were just in different places in your life,” the psychic said. “So it’s really about creating that distance in that space for the two of you to be able to like go off and live your own lives.”

The psychic then stated that she saw Kim finding a new romantic partner in the future. “This year for you is going to be about rapid growth change and about you finding your own stability and your own security and then preparing yourself for another relationship,” she told Kim. “Because I do feel like that’s coming for you, you know. But there’s a lot of work that you have to do for yourself first to be ready and prepared for that next relationship.”

After Kim collected all of SojaBoy’s belongings around her home, she officially said goodbye to their relationship by burning the box.

The San Diego native made her reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After she and SojaBoy officially became boyfriend and girlfriend, they continued to document their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Viewers watched the couple face several ups and downs during season 7, while Kim confirmed she and Sojaboy split during part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all in January in January 2023. “Done and over,” she said about their relationship status at the time. “But we’re friends. But we’re cool.”