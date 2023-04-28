Reality comeback? 90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar responds to speculation that he’s filming ​a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his rumored new girlfriend, Kiera Elise Ogden, in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“I don’t know, only TLC knows that,” SojaBoy, 34, tells In Touch.

Rumors began to swirl that SojaBoy is returning to the franchise when “The Fraudcast” ​podcast cohost Hanekawa took to Instagram on Monday, April 24, with claims from a source. “A reliable source is hinting at Usman, that’s SojaBoy from previous seasons (Baby girl Lisa and Kimberly), will be returning on Before the 90 Days with a brand new love interest,” she wrote at the time.

She then pointed out that SojaBoy might be dating Kiera because they regularly interact with each other on social media. “Not sure how these two met,” Hanekawa added. “But he has been ALL over her business page … commenting on her being his wife.”

However, neither SojaBoy nor Kiera have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

The “Zara” singer is no stranger to 90 Day Fiancé fans and has appeared on the franchise with several partners.

He made his reality TV debut with his ex-wife, Lisa Robinson (née Hamme), in February 2020 during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Their romance wasn’t meant to be and SojaBoy exclusively told In Touch in December 2020 that he served Lisa, 55, with divorce papers.

Following his split from Lisa, the Nigeria native moved on with Kimberly Menzies.

The couple made their debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Once Kimberly, 53, officially became SojaBoy’s girlfriend, the pair continued to document their love story on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

While they seemed to have a strong connection, ​his failed marriage with Lisa was one of the many obstacles in their romance.

“I love Usman, but he doesn’t know if he wants to be in a relationship with an American woman again because of his ex-wife,” Kimberly explained at the beginning of their long-distance relationship. “This trip is my chance to prove to him that I am not like his ex-wife and then to see if we can build a future together.”

The couple faced several ups and downs leading up to their engagement during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After in September 2022.

TLC

Three months after their engagement was revealed, the duo announced they called it quits during the season 7 reunion in December 2022.

“Done and over,” the San Diego native told host Shaun Robinson about the status of their relationship. “But we’re friends. But we’re cool.”

Kimberly joked that she was open to being “friends with benefits” with SojaBoy, though added that she would respect any of his future relationships because she was the one who “let him go.”