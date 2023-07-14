No hard feelings. 90 Day Fiancé alum Kim Menzies shared an update about where she stands with her ex Usman “SojaBoy” Umar.

“We do not talk now but I wish amazing things for him,” Kim, 52, told fans when asked if they are still in touch during a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 12.

The TLC personality was later asked how she felt about SojaBoy’s relationship with Kiera Ogden, who he went Instagram official with in June. However, the relationship wasn’t meant to be and Kiera exclusively confirmed their split to In Touch only one month later.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I have chosen to end my relationship with Usman Umar better known as ‘Sojaboy,’” Kiera revealed on July 10. “I have the utmost gratitude for the support received when our relationship was made public and feel the need to speak out due to the attention our relationship garnered.”

After acknowledging that she knew SojaBoy, 34, moved on, she told her fans that her ex’s relationship status is “not my business.” She added, “We broke up a year ago.”

As for Kim, she confirmed that she’s currently single. “I’m not looking but open to whatever comes to me,” she shared.

Kim made her reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside SojaBoy, who previously appeared on the franchise alongside his ex-wife, Lisa Robinson (née Hamme). After SojaBoy and Kim officially became boyfriend and girlfriend, the pair continued to document their love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

During season 7 of the reality show, fans watched Kim and SojaBoy face many issues including that he wanted to have more than one wife. The San Diego native initially had an issue with the idea, though eventually agreed when his family explained he needed a younger wife to carry his children.

More drama ensued when SojaBoy suggested that they adopt his nephew. While she was initially supportive of the idea, though changed her mind when she learned his nephew’s parents weren’t aware of the plan.

Amid their fight over the adoption, Kim also expressed her frustrations over Usman not spending enough time with her during her visits to see him in Nigeria. She added that they “don’t even have sex.”

The couple seemingly split when Kim took off her engagement ring at the end of the fight, while she confirmed their ​breakup during part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all in January.

“Done and over,” Kim told host Shaun Robinson at the time. “But we’re friends. But we’re cool.”