Miss independent! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rosemarie Vega shared the first video on her new YouTube channel, and she opened up about what she thinks makes a “strong woman” amid drama with her boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“For me, the definition is no matter what happens, whatever trials that God will give to you, you will face it wholeheartedly [while] smiling and you know to yourself that you will fulfill it because you have your children that [are] relying on you, you have your family that is believing in you,” the 23-year-old said in her “Get to Know Me” video. “That is why [with] everything that is happening in our lives, let’s always be positive and always be happy.”

The Filipina was introduced to fans on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, as she documented her first in-person meeting with online boyfriend Big Ed. At first, viewers seemed to support Ed, 54, but that quickly changed after a series of events where he came off as “rude” toward Rose. First, Ed revealed he had lied to Rose about his height, then he asked her to take an STD test. When she agreed only under the condition that he would take one as well, he refused.

Rose’s fans — whom she sweetly dubbed “RoseMarines” — were particularly outraged after a scene that aired on April 26. While in their hotel during a vacation to Palawan, Phillippines, Ed told Rose her breath didn’t smell “pretty,” and he proceeded to gift her a toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash. Rose explained that her bad breath caused by an ulcer, not poor dental hygiene.

TLC (2)

Ed’s faux pas didn’t end there. During the Sunday, May 3 episode, he finally came clean to the brunette beauty about a secret he had been hiding from her throughout their relationship: he did not want to have any more children. Rose had been upfront about her dream to have two children, and Ed’s admission seemed to be the final straw.

“I know who [you are]. I think,” she fired back. “First [you] lied to me about [your] height. Right? Then, you want to give me an STD test right? And about mouthwash, why you tell me? You know I [am] sick, I have [an] ulcer. I’m disappointed because you always embarrassed me,” Rose told him, before she declared, “I think [you] don’t love me. I’m done.”