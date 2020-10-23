Correcting a misconception. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger shut down rumors she said her husband-to-be, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M‘Raouni), died after being flooded with messages asking about his well-being.

The season 4 star, 26, set the record straight while sharing a screengrab from a direct message she received on Instagram, claiming Azan, 29, “better keep running away” because Nicole allegedly “lied” on Twitter “telling everyone that Azan is dead.”

Rumors that her Morocco-based fiancé had died began after Nicole posted a story on her social media accounts that some felt was “clickbait” as it had a photo of her and Azan, the hashtag “RIP” and a broken-heart emoji. The mom of one later clarified that it was actually a link to an article about celebrities who died recently.

“This person spreading lies about me is not OK. I never once said Azan had died. I need everyone to understand this,” Nicole replied to the social media user‘s direct message on Thursday, October 22. “I never even teased or hinted at that. And the fact that you’re now accusing me of being a dangerous person is very damaging to me. Like, you don’t even know me. How dare you say such a thing.”

“How ridiculous. I do not understand how [there] are people out there that are OK with spreading hate like this about someone. You do realize I’m a real f–king person, right?” the former TLC star argued.

The Bradenton, Florida, native later uploaded another supportive message from a “fan friend” sharing their thoughts on the matter.

“I took it as you saying R.I.P. to the relationship,” the person explained. “I never once [saw] you say or post anything about Azan dying or that anything happened to him. Screw these haters, your fans know you didn’t lie! Period!! You love Azan [too] much to start rumors about him.”

Nicole and Azan are still happily engaged and planning to marry at a later date. She returned to Florida from his native country on August 10 after spending five months in Morocco due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality star was overjoyed to reunite with her long-distance beau in March after only being able to connect via FaceTime, phone calls and text.

“Nicole is essentially stuck there for now, but she doesn’t see it as a bad thing,” an insider told In Touch exclusively in April during her extended trip. “She is appreciating being able to laugh with him and share these moments.”