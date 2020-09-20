Live and learn! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger took some time for self-reflection and looked back at her past behavior during her early seasons on the reality TV series with fiancé Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni).

“I literally cannot watch myself on past seasons. I am so cringey,” Nicole, 26, wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, September 18. “Why was I so, ugh! LOL I swear 26 year old me doesn’t like how 22 year old me handled things.”

Instagram

The Bradenton, Florida native continued, “Believe it or not, but I’m not like that now. I’ve changed a lot in these years. It may have taken some time to learn and grow but I have. And I recognize my mishaps.”

It seems Nicole was revisiting her debut season on the TLC franchise, 90 Day Fiancé season 4 in 2016. She documented her first trip to Morocco to met her online boyfriend, Azan, 29, in person for the very first time. She left her v with her sister for five weeks at the time.

But the former Starbucks barista got a lot of backlash for the way she came across during that season because she didn’t seem willing to accept the cultural norms in Azan’s country. Even though he tried to explain to her PDA is frowned upon in his strict Muslim religion, Nicole still picked fights with Azan because he didn’t want to hold her hand or kiss in public.

She also faced criticism when they returned for season 5. Nicole returned to Morocco with May, 5, to introduce her to Azan and his family in person for the first time. But the couple got into a blowout fight because Azan wanted to go out with his friends. Azan felt Nicole did not respect his culture by “yelling” or speaking too loudly during their argument, which took place in his aunt’s house. Azan started to walk away from her, but Nicole pushed and shoved at him as he tried to leave.

“I’m just American to him. F–king Trump is our president, I’m a f–king racist. I say something about the bootlegged DVDs, I’m making fun of his culture. Like, everything I say is an insult to him,” Nicole told producers, crying after their argument.

It seems like the couple was able to work through their issues because they’re still together. They self-quarantined together for five months in Morocco amid the coronavirus pandemic before Nicole returned home to May in August.