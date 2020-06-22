No room for haters. 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger limited her comments on Instagram after confirming she is not pregnant. The mother of one shared two new photos of her daughter, May, and let only a few of her followers sound off amid the backlash over the sonogram photo she posted.

“My little big girl scientist,” she captioned the first photo of her mini-me mining for crystals. On June 21, the 26-year-old posted a second portrait of her daughter smiling in a lab jacket. “Another beautiful pic of my scientist May,” Nicole gushed.

The Happily Ever After? alum’s new snaps come after she apologized for sharing a photo from an ultrasound without explaining who it was about or giving any context. Nicole later clarified she and her fiancé, Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni), are not expecting while taking to Instagram Stories on June 18.

“Sorry for the confusing post,” the star wrote to set the record straight about the ad she posted. “Hope everyone is staying safe out there! Peace and love to all.”

Since then, it appears she is trying to curb the cruel comments on her page. Some people have claimed Nicole is “misleading” fans with her content, while others are more upset about her being stuck in Morocco with Azan. To be fair, she had to “hunker down” due to the travel ban in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star didn’t originally anticipate staying in her beau’s country for this long, but a source told In Touch she is trying to remain positive, despite the change in plans.

Nicole enjoys “being able to laugh with him and share these moments,” the insider said. She’s also been “staying in touch” with her family while away.

“May is being homeschooled by Nicole’s mom and stepdad right now,” another source shared about how they are making it work for the time being. “Of course, May’s missing her mom, and Nicole is missing her [daughter], as well.”

Fingers crossed we get an update soon!