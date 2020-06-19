Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

There’s no baby No. 2 on the way for Nicole Nafziger! The 90 Day Fiancé star cleared the air after an Instagram post sparked pregnancy rumors. On Thursday, June 18, the Happily Ever After alum apologized for the misunderstanding as she confirmed she and fiancé Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) are not expecting.

“No, I am not pregnant,” Nicole, 26, told her followers. “Sorry for the confusing post. Hope everyone is staying safe out there! Peace and love to all.” A day earlier, the reality star posted an ad on her Instagram Story that featured an ultrasound photo without any text clarifying who it was about.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

The Florida native is already a mother to a 6-year-old daughter named May. Though Azan isn’t May’s biological father, he’s become a father figure in her life, and Nicole has gushed about how sweet their relationship is. “They get along so well!” she told a fan during an April 2019 Instagram Q&A. “Azan loves her like she was his own daughter. He wants the best in life for her.”

The feeling is mutual — so much so that May even calls her mom’s fiancé “Daddy.” In the same question and answer sesh, the mom revealed, “May loves Azan very much and misses him a lot as well.” While the little girl is in contact with her biological father, she’s never actually met him in person. In June 2019, Nicole told fans her daughter has seen more of her future step-dad than her actual dad.

But does Azan want to actually be a dad one day? The 90 Day Fiancé couple have publicly shared their plans for the future on more than one occasion — and kids are definitely part of the picture. In April 2019, Nicole revealed they’ve already discussed potential baby names for their future children. The couple hasn’t settled on anything yet, but they’re planning to find “a mix” between American and Moroccan names. A month later, she dished they’re hoping to give May two little siblings one day.

For now, it seems the couple is simply enjoying their time together in Morocco. Nicole may not have expected to get stuck in the country amid the coronavirus quarantine, but a source close to the couple told In Touch the mom was making the best of the situation in April. “Nicole is essentially stuck there for now, but she doesn’t see it as a bad thing,” the insider said. “She might not even leave his side once the coronavirus passes since she’s very much in love with him.”