90 Day Fiancé star Miona Bell went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Terzel Ron, following her split from estranged husband Jibri Bell.

“Us,” Miona, 25, simply captioned a photo via Instagram of her and Terzel holding a dog on Tuesday, April 30.

Shortly after she shared the snapshot, several of her social media followers took to the comments section to gush about the new couple. “OK I’m sorry but that’s quite an upgrade,” one person commented. Another added, “Lucky man having such an independent, hard working, smokin hot woman!!”

“I hope you had found a real man,” a third person chimed in.

Miona made her and Terzel’s relationship Instagram official just more than one month after Jibri, 30, confirmed their split after less than three years of marriage in an Instagram post. “Love is a gamble and heartbreak is beautiful,” he captioned a video of a rap performance. “I’m 30 years old and this is my 3rd true heartbreak and this one hurts just as much as the last two … and all 3 of them were Serbian women.”

Jibri then said it wasn’t Miona’s “fault” they called it quits, and said he took “full responsibility” for the end of their marriage.

“Something about being in a long term commitment makes me feel uneasy and trapped … maybe I’m immature … or maybe I just haven’t found the one,” the reality star continued. “Anyways I want to always be transparent and honest with y’all and show my true colors … I’m far from perfect and I’m working on becoming a better man everyday!”

The former couple made their franchise debut during season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in June 2022. Jibri was living with his parents in South Dakota at the time, while Miona made it clear she wanted to live in Los Angeles.

Despite facing several hardships during their romance, Miona and Jibri tied the knot in November 2021 and eventually settled down in California.

Just days after Jibri confirmed their split, the Serbian native revealed there was a new man in her life. “MY man got me these pretty flowers,” she captioned a photo of pink and purple flowers via Instagram on March 26.

While Miona didn’t reveal her boyfriend’s identity at the time, social media users pointed out that she previously shared glimpses of her romantic partner. For example, the TLC personality said she woke up feeling “so loved” after she was surprised with a cake and flowers on Valentine’s Day.