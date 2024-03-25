90 Day Fiancé alum Jibri Bell confirmed his split from his wife, Miona Bell, after less than three years of marriage.

“Love is a gamble and heartbreak is beautiful,” Jibri, 30, wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram on March 23, alongside a video of a rap performance from the musician. “I’m 30 years old and this is my 3rd true heartbreak and this one hurts just as much as the last two … and all 3 of them were Serbian women.”

The 90 Day Fiancé alum admitted it “wasn’t her fault” and took “full responsibility” for the split. He noted that historically, about four to five years into a relationship, he tends to “throw in the towel.”

“Something about being in a long term commitment makes me feel uneasy and trapped … maybe I’m immature … or maybe I just haven’t found the one,” the South Dakota native continued. “Anyways I want to always be transparent and honest with y’all and show my true colors… I’m far from perfect and I’m working on becoming a better man everyday!”

In the comment section, he emphasized to his followers not to send hate toward his estranged wife as there was “no negativity” between them.

Rumors first began circulating in September 2023 that the season 9 couple had split after fans began to notice the couple stopped posting about each other. However, at the time, Jibri and Miona exclusively confirmed to In Touch that they were still together.

“We are together and we are still married!” Miona told In Touch. “We just decided to change some stuff with social media and to put less attention on our private life and relationship.”

Split speculation only continued to ignite after Miona seemingly began posting about a mystery man. On Valentine’s Day 2024, the Serbia native posted that she was surprised by a cake, flowers and balloons, while Jibri was traveling overseas. “Woke up like this on Valentine’s Day. I’m feeling so loved,” she captioned the pic.

Miona and Jibri first introduced their relationship on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in June 2022. At the time, Jibri lived with his parents in South Dakota and the pair complained over finances as Miona wanted to live in Los Angeles.

“I don’t want to live there, Jibri,” the Miona Beauty owner complained in the series debut in April 2022. “I really don’t. I don’t know what’s the nicer way to say this but, if I wanted a small city life, I could have stayed just here in Niš.”

Despite the hurdles, the pair tied the knot in Joshua Tree National Park in November 2021. Following their time on the long-running series, the 90 Day Fiancé alums revealed they finally made California their permanent home.

“Moved to Palm Springs with my wife, 3 months ago,” Jibri shared via Instagram in November 2022, reposting a photo of Miona posing outside their desert home.