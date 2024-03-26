While 90 Day Fiance’s Jibri Bell officially confirmed his split from Miona Bell after months of speculation, the Serbian native already has a new man in her life. Only days after the breakup news hit headlines, Miona flaunted her new boyfriend on social media.

“My man got me these pretty flowers,” Miona, 25, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 26, alongside a vase of pink and purple flowers. In the background, the Miona Beauty founder added Emily Watts’ “La Vie En Rose” for an extra romantic touch.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Miona had a new love interest as she wasn’t shy about sharing glimpses of him on social media. On Valentine’s Day, the 90 Day Fiancé alum shared how she woke up feeling “so loved” after being surprised with a cake and flowers. One day prior, she showed off via Instagram how the romantic day started the night before. In the carousel of photos, Miona shared a snap of her as she laid her feet across the lap of someone — but didn’t show any of her companion’s identifiable features.

Courtesy of Miona Bell/Instagram

While TLC fans were convinced the split was months in the making, Jibri, 30, confirmed his breakup from Miona after less than three years of marriage on March 23.

“Love is a gamble and heartbreak is beautiful,” the South Dakota native shared via Instagram alongside a video of a rap performance. “I’m 30 years old and this is my 3rd true heartbreak and this one hurts just as much as the last two … and all 3 of them were Serbian women.”

The musician made it clear to fans that it wasn’t Miona’s “fault” and took “full responsibility” for the end of their marriage, noting that historically he tended to “throw in the towel” about four or five years into the relationship.

“Something about being in a long term commitment makes me feel uneasy and trapped … maybe I’m immature … or maybe I just haven’t found the one,” the TLC personality continued. “Anyways I want to always be transparent and honest with y’all and show my true colors… I’m far from perfect and I’m working on becoming a better man everyday!”

In a comment under the initial post, Jibri urged fans not to send any hate toward his ex as there was “no negativity” between them.

Jibri and Miona first introduced their relationship to fans on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in June 2023. During the series, Miona and Jibri clashed about their future — specifically about where they wanted to start their lives. The pair ended up tying the knot in November 2021 and settled in Palm Springs, California after their time on the TLC series.