David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) had exciting news to share with fans about their journey to have a child together. The 90 Day Fiancé stars posted a video update and confirmed that they may be able to have a baby sooner than they initially thought.

“I’m so, so honored and so, so excited to deliver to you guys good news,” Annie, 31, said in the Monday, March 25, video. “So far, it just seems like I may be pregnant sooner than I expected.”

David, 55, then jumped in to add, “Thank you so much for all of your prayers and continued prayers. It is so needed and we feel so blessed.” He shared that the pair’s medical team in California confirmed that they had 12 viable embryos after Annie underwent IVF. At the beginning of the process, 29 eggs were retrieved, with 17 getting fertilized and then 12 being declared viable for implantation.

“The good news is, the next steps are a couple of checkups and very soon after that, at the appropriate time, will be the embryo transfer,” David concluded.

TLC fans were first introduced to David and Annie on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017. The couple was hesitant to have children at first, due to David’s older age and the fact that he previously had a vasectomy. However, after Annie welcomed a nephew in 2023, the “baby fever” kicked in.

The Arizona native underwent a procedure to have his vasectomy reversed and the reality stars have been on their pregnancy journey ever since. “Good morning my dear friends and followers,” Annie wrote on Instagram in January. “Today we are traveling to LA to see the doctor for IVF at HRC Fertility Center. Please send your prayers.”

After their first meeting at the clinic, David and Annie were excited to move forward in the process. “We look forward to the next steps and will keep you posted,” David shared. “They were absolutely amazing. Time to head back to Arizona.”

David has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. He first met Annie when he traveled to her native Thailand after suffering a stroke. Their chance encounter took place at a bar and led to them tying the knot in 2017.

In 2018, David and Annie appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. They also starred in a spinoff series, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, in 2022.