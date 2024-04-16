Making it official. 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist served ex Natalie Mordovtseva with divorce papers during part 5 of the 90 Day: The Singe Life tell-all on Monday, April 15.

The Washington native, 37, made a guest appearance on the final part of the tell-all to share big updates on his life and his relationship with Natalie, 38. Mike announced that he started the divorce process and asked Natalie’s costar, Debbie Johnson, to bring him a piece of paper. Debbie, 70, then served Natalie with the divorce papers.

Natalie agreed to sign the papers at the tell-all, but she was advised by her costars to wait. Mike told his ex that they got married on national TV, so it only made sense for them to get divorced in the same way. He also told Natalie that he hoped she and her mom could move on and promised that the divorce would not affect her mother’s immigration status.

In addition to announcing their divorce, Mike revealed that he had been dating a new woman for the last six months. Though they were taking things slow and not ready to get married yet, Mike said he could see himself and his girlfriend having kids together someday. The revelation came more than a month after he shut down Natalie when she asked if he would consider having a child with her, as seen on the March 11 episode. At the time, he told the Ukraine native he wanted a “fresh start” after their split and wanted to move forward with finalizing their divorce.

Natalie and Mike’s tumultuous relationship has been documented on 90 Day Fiancé since November 2019, when they made their debut in season 7 of the flagship series. The former couple, who met through mutual friends, tied the knot in April 2020 after Natalie moved to the U.S. However, the couple called it quits in March 2021.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Mike’s ​uncle Beau Lawrence exclusively told In Touch at the time. “She can stay away for all I care. I’m really hoping [their relationship is over for good].”

Mike later filed for dissolution of marriage in December 2023, In Touch exclusively confirmed at the time. Natalie, who moved on and then split from Josh Weinstein, was hopeful that she and Mike could work things out.

“Michael show up, rain stop. He’s tall and handsome, and I feel like anything is possible while you alive,” she said of their reunion during the March 4 episode. “I always had in the back of my mind that we could come back together like J.Lo and Ben Affleck or like other people and I believe that we work together pretty good.”

Natalie concluded with confidence, “I’m gonna come back together with my husband.”