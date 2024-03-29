90 Day Fiance's Mike Berk Reveals His Fiancee Tatiana

90 Day Fiancé alum Mike Berk has been engaged to a new woman for over a year, and the TLC personality exclusively reveals to In Touch the identity of his fiancée.

“I am grateful to have met Tatiana,” Mike, 38, exclusively tells In Touch on Friday, March 29. “She has helped me become a better person and helps me every day.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum is engaged to a woman named Tatiana Giraldo, a nail technician from Colombia. He notes that the November 2023 death of his grandfather “made them stronger,” adding that Tatiana was “sad” because she was unable to meet him.

“But she is here now and understands me. She had helped me so much to forget the past and all the heartache I endured,” the New York native gushes about his future bride. “I am not the same person as people have previously seen. We also work together in all aspects of life to be successful.”

Courtesy of Mike Berk/Instagram

In Touch exclusively revealed Mike was engaged in February 2023 after the volunteer fireman shared his plans for their first Valentine’s Day since he got on one knee.

“Valentine’s is every day, and this week is ultra special, as this is our first together as an engaged couple. Lots to celebrate!” Mike exclusively told In Touch at the time, declining to share her identity at the time. “She and I will be cooking via FaceTime where we have planned surf and turf dinner, with some Voli Mojitos, some soft jazz playing while we exchange small gifts by candlelight.”

Mike first went public with the new romance in September 2022, only seven months after ending his engagement to Ximena Morales Cuellar.

“Living our best lives! Thank you, Amor,” Mike shared via Instagram at the time as he shared a romantic dinner scene. “Finally relaxing with my queen.” Earlier in the day, the TLC alum posted a reel at the airport, noting that he was traveling to Miami, Florida.

Mike was first introduced to fans alongside his then-girlfriend Ximena on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2022. The couple initially met online and over a year later, their first in-person meeting was documented for the spinoff.

Mike’s family and friends were immediately skeptical of Ximena’s intentions after finding out Mike had been paying for her rent and various appliances in her home. Ximena also wasn’t shy about criticizing Mike’s messy habits.

While the pair ended the trip with an engagement, In Touch exclusively confirmed they split in February 2022, less than one year after Mike proposed to the Colombia native.