Ignorance is bliss! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik said her son, Shai, is still sweet and happy as ever after a troll made a rude comment about his looks on Monday, May 11. “Shai is NOT phased,” the 31-year-old wrote, addressing the hater by name, on a photo of the baby shared to her Instagram Story. In the picture, the newborn looked relaxed as he stretched out in his crib.

Although Shai is blissfully unaware of the hate, the fierce mama was much more affected and put them on blast. After the hater slid into her DMs calling Shai an “ugly baby” and referring to Loren and husband Alexei Brovarnik as “selfish assholes,” Loren shared screenshots of the cruel message to her Story.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“It’s one thing to TRY and bring me down (inserts chuckles) … but bring my son into this — you’re messing with the WRONG mama bear!” she wrote on the screengrab, tagging the mean-spirited user. “Troll or not, get a f–king life! And get some water, because you’re thirsty as hell,” she replied, adding, “YOU are the asshole here!”

Despite the shade, the TLC star has been loving life as a new mom. The parents welcomed their baby boy on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He arrived one month earlier than his expected due date in May, and his parents were thrilled to take him home from the hospital on April 17. One week after his birth, they revealed his special name, Shai Josef, on April 21.

Since adding Shai to their family, Loren and Alex have been documenting all of his cutest moments. She couldn’t help but share a hilarious video of the little guy and his powerful snore on May 3. Just a few days later, she revealed another clip of Shai cooing and “saying ‘hi’” to the camera.

While they have their haters, many more users often gush over the adorable baby. “OMG I’m so in love with this little guy,” one fan wrote on the May 7 video post. In response, Loren replied, “So are we!”

Clearly Shai and his strong mama are no match for online trolls!