Cause for concern? 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik’s move to Israel with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, “would not be advisable” for custody reasons, a legal expert exclusively tells In Touch.

“Israel has some difficult custody laws. If Loren and Alexei would happen to get divorced there, Loren is using their laws and system so they will use Israel’s custody laws,” Kathleen Martinez, repped by Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, explains. “Divorcing there and going through custody proceedings would not be advisable if she were my client.”

Loren, 34, and Alexei, 34, discussed relocating from Florida to Israel with their three children – Shai, 2, Asher, 1, and Ariel, 4 months – during season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

However, Kathleen tells In Touch that Israel’s laws are very intricate – custody would depend on the situation. “Israel employs the Tender Age Doctrine, which is a presumption that for children under 6 years old it’s in their best interest to be placed with the mother,” the immigration attorney shares. “However, it is possible to appeal this.”

Fans have watched the couple – who tied the knot ​in September 2015 – consider moving during the latest season of their TLC show. While both Loren and Alexei are on board with the idea, her parents have not been supportive.

During a January 2023 episode, Loren’s father, Bryan Goldstone, expressed his concerns over custody if the pair split.

“I said a lot today and you’re not gonna like it. Any of it. I told Alex that you need to speak to a, it’s not a divorce attorney. A custody attorney. I think you should know the custody laws in Israel. Israel is a very modern country,” Bryan said at the time. “It’s also a Middle Eastern country with archaic laws and things, and who would have the right to those children? You have to find out, would you even be allowed to take the children back out of the county? Cause that’s a real possibility in the Mideast.”

Following the conversation, Alexei admitted he was offended by his father-in-law’s comments.

“I’m really pissed he went that way,” the reality star said in a confessional. “I did not think that after seven years I still have, you know, so little trust, and he has so little trust in me. I think at some point he will come to realize that if we decide things we’re gonna go through with them and if he’s against it, he’s gonna lose us forever.”

The couple continued to bicker with Bryan and Loren’s mom, Marlene Goldstone, during the January 16 episode.

While Loren insisted that the move ​​“was best for [them] as a couple,” Marlene claimed her daughter “always gives up” on herself.

“I really think that you guys underestimate me as a person,” the mother of three shot back. “I think you underestimate my strength. I think you underestimate my choices that are right for me and my family, and I think you don’t give me enough credit because you’re not with us all the time.”