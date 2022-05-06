Baby on the way! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) is pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

The couple confirmed their surprise pregnancy in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, May 6. “This was quite a shock to say the least,” Loren, 33, said. “And while we’re entering a whole new chapter, I’m very excited. We aren’t going to find out the gender until the baby is born, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified, I am. But nothing we can’t handle. We can’t wait to meet BabyB this fall!”

“Omg I am so excited and scared at the same time. Three kids under the age of 3 is no joke,” Alexei, 33, added. He then joked, “My dream of a soccer team is slowly becoming a reality.”

Loren and Alexei are already the parents to sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 8 months.

The couple were first introduced to TLC viewers during the third season of 90 Day Fiancé. Loren met Alexei during a Birthright Israel program trip. They fell in love when he served as the medic for the getaway. The couple’s story continued to unfold on TV when they got their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Their show’s viewers previously saw the pair disagree over how many kids they wanted. Alexei said he wanted “four total.” Loren responded, “The only way I would consider four kids is if by some miracle, the next time we try, it’s twins.”

In March 2022, Loren spoke about how difficult pregnancy can be during an episode of The Doctors, which was exclusively shared by In Touch.

“Men tend to think that pregnancy is just, ‘Oh carrying a baby, it’s beautiful blah blah blah.’ It’s not easy. Not everybody enjoys it and the unexpected happens,” Loren shared during the March 3 episode of the special fertility show.

She then reflected on Asher being born prematurely. “I was not expecting to have a baby come six weeks early. I was not expecting to be on bedrest for a few weeks before that. And when men think, ‘Oh, pregnancy is easy. I don’t know why she makes it look difficult?’ It’s like hmm … you try it, and then you can talk to me. And then do it back-to-back, and then you can talk to me,” Loren added.

Host Dr. Andrew P. Ordon told the TV personality, “Loren, in your case you actually had to leave your job due to the discrimination that men in the workplace and they weren’t sympathetic to what you were going through, and I’m so sorry to hear that.” She previously worked as an executive administrative assistant office manager in Florida, though had to take time off following the births of her sons.

The couple’s firstborn arrived via C-section over a month before his due date. “What an emotionally draining experience,” Loren later wrote in a July 13 Instagram post, sharing Shai was born with a true knot, which is a knot that forms in the baby’s umbilical cord. He spent time in a neonatal intensive care unit and the couple were not allowed to see their son for a full 24 hours after birth. Similarly, Asher was also born via C-section due to complications.