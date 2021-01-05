Fit for a queen! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is moving on and moving up after her departure from the hit TLC reality franchise. The Brazilian beauty showed off snaps of her beautiful new home as she settles into her Las Vegas bachelorette pad on Monday, January 5.

Larissa, 34, returned to Sin City after she previously relocated to Colorado with ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols. The former couple bought a house in Colorado Springs and moved in September 2020, which was followed by a series of unfortunate events.

As In Touch previously reported, Larissa was detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on September 18, 2020, just as she was preparing to leave Las Vegas for Colorado with Eric, 28. She was released hours later. “Hi everyone, I’m out. Thank you Eric, everyone. The agents and the whole people from ICE are very nice so I am good to go,” she told fans in a video message shared via Instagram at the time.

Shortly after she relocated to Colorado, she confirmed she was fired by TLC and clarified the reason she was let go. “Dear friends and followers,” she wrote via Instagram on September 26. “I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me.”

Unfortunately, Larissa had more bad news to share with fans in November — she and Eric split after dating on-and-off for nearly two years. But the exes remained amicable and are still friends.

Following their breakup, Larissa made plans to move back to Las Vegas, where she lived since she arrived in the United States after moving from Brazil in 2018 on a K-1 visa to marry her ex-husband, Colt Johnson.

During her short-lived marriage with Colt, 35, Larissa had several run-ins with the law. She arrested twice in 2018 for domestic battery, and charges for both cases were later dismissed. In January 2019, Larissa arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battery after another dispute with Colt, which led to their split. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star also filed for divorce shortly after their breakup, which was finalized that May. A judge ultimately reduced Larissa’s first-degree domestic abuse charge to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct as part of a plea deal.

In December 2020, Larissa celebrated her arrest record being “wiped clean.” “Wow! Soon, it will be two years since my last DV [domestic violence] arrest. How happy I am to let down all those people that said I would get in trouble again,” she wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. Now, Larissa is kicking off 2021 with a fresh start in a new home in Las Vegas!

