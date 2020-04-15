Social distancing together! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima shared a new photo cozying up to her on-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols, following their romantic reconciliation. The TV personality took to Instagram Stories with the sweet snap on Tuesday, April 14, showing them enjoying the picturesque sunset in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Brazilian bombshell, 33, also added a gif to the portrait reading “I love you.”

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Larissa has been very open about her feelings for Eric, having revealed they are officially back together on March 31. “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” she wrote, confirming they are dating again six months after they broke up.

Even though they did part ways briefly, she previously told fans there were no hard feelings. “I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be,” she wrote following their split in September 2019. “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in [a] relationship with Erickee, but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

As we previously reported, Larissa’s divorce from her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, was finalized in April 2019.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

It looks like time apart helped her and Eric grow stronger as a couple, considering she said he will be meeting her family “soon” in an exciting update on April 6. The dynamic duo first crossed paths on Tinder and went public last year. Larissa and Eric made their red carpet debut during her divorce party at the gentlemen’s club Crazy Horse 3.

Now that she and her beau have to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Larissa has been actively pursuing her passions. “I am going to launch my OnlyFans account soon with tasteful photography and also tutorials for my fans who ask how to do hair and makeup,” she exclusively revealed to In Touch about what she is doing during the quarantine. “I am using this time to learn and work on making my American dreams come true.”

Larissa just obtained her work permit too, so it looks like everything is starting to fall into place!