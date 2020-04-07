Getting serious! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima revealed her on-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols, will be meeting her family “soon” while taking to Instagram with an update about their blossoming romance on Monday, April 6.

The Brazilian bombshell opened up about her relationship after confirming she’ll be launching her new YouTube channel in May.

When she asked fans what type of content they would like to see, one questioned if the reality star would be bringing her kids to the United States in the near future. Larissa, 33, said she would reveal her answer in a video, leading another fan to write, “Ericee better treat them very well!” The TV personality said it won’t be long until he gets introduced to her loved ones.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Over the weekend, the brunette beauty shared another sweet portrait showing her and Eric cozying up to each other. “There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love,” she captioned the snap, referencing a quote.

Larissa and her former flame confirmed they reconciled following their six-month split on March 31, taking to Instagram with a PDA pic. “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” the star revealed. After they went public, Larissa’s close pal Carmen showed support in the comments. “Wishing both the best. You deserve to be happy,” she wrote.

The TLC alum and Eric previously parted ways in September 2018 after dating for eight months. “There [are] no hard feelings or regrettees, but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be,” she wrote in her statement. “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in [a] relationship with Erickee, but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

Courtesy Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram

In March, Larissa celebrated that she can now “work legally” due to obtaining her permit. “I’m very happy, since my divorce from [Colt Johnson], I’ve been struggling and counting [on] my parents and friends to help me!!! Thank you God!” she shared with her followers.

Looking ahead, the reality star will also be launching her “tasteful” OnlyFans account. “I am using this time [in quarantine] to learn and work on making my American dreams come true,” she revealed to In Touch exclusively.

It appears the second time is the charm for Larissa and Eric!