Congrats are in order! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima has officially obtained her work permit. The Brazilian bombshell shared an announcement on Friday, March 20, celebrating this exciting milestone in her life.

“Now I can work legally!! I’m very happy, since my divorce [I’ve] been struggling and counting [on] my parents and friends to help me!!! Thank you God!!!” Larissa, 33, captioned her new photo, revealing how overjoyed she is to earn her own income.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

“I’m very, very happy,” she said in another video posted to her Instagram Stories. “No need to be scared anymore.” Larissa admitted it’s been a tough few months, claiming people have been reporting her to the Internal Revenue Service [IRS] and sending letters to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services just to slow down the process.

The TV personality also shared an update about her “Only Fans” page, revealing she doesn’t want to do anything that her family or future love interest wouldn’t approve of. Her hopes are to do something “very, very beautiful.”

Larissa’s ex-husband, Colt Johnson, 34, filed for divorce on January 11, 2019, according to the Clark County Courts docket obtained by In Touch. The famous former flames finalized their divorce on April 1, 2019, marking the end to a tumultuous chapter in their lives. Larissa and Colt were only together for seven months before they decided to call it quits.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Since then, the star has been focusing on bettering herself, and that includes letting go of old grudges. “I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to cleanse all the bad energy from the past,” Larissa wrote in December 2019, revealing she had made amends with Colt and his mother, Debbie Johnson. “There has been some very negative back and forth between myself and a former family member. This is something I do not want to do anymore … big mistakes were made, and for my part, I’m sorry.”

Following her time on the hit reality series, the TLC alum has also become a pro at handling haters. On March 14, she fired back at a comment claiming she looks “so plastic,” writing, “says the person with Snapchatee [sic], a.k.a. plastic filters.”

Nobody is dulling her shine in 2020!