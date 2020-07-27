An unsettling discovery. Just as her relationship with on-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols, started getting better, Larissa Dos Santos Lima found some questionable old texts in his phone from another woman on the July 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The messages were exchanged during their breakup.

In the first scene, the Brazilian bombshell, 33, opened up about her rekindled romance with Eric and admitted it caused a rift in her personal life.

Larissa decided to give him another chance after their 9-week split in September 2019, but her friend wasn’t so forgiving. The brunette beauty had been living with her pal Carmen up until this point, and Larissa was given the boot when she spilled the tea about getting back with her former flame.

TLC

“Carmen said she doesn’t want to be related to you,” she told Eric on the phone. Larissa admitted she didn’t know where to go after being kicked out, because she felt like nobody wanted her around. After hearing the news, he invited her to stay with him. “[Carmen] doesn’t think you’re changing so if I stay with you I have to leave her house,” she explained, noting she may need to live with him for a while.

Larissa confessed it was “difficult” for her to choose between them, but she followed her heart and decided to move in with Eric. A few days after getting settled into his place, the TV personality looked through Eric’s phone without him knowing and saw texts from a woman he was talking to after they broke up.

After seeing some of his messages that said she was a “bad mother” and doesn’t “take showers,” the season 5 star figured she should reach out to the woman, Nathalie, to “find out the truth.”

“He talked horrible things about you, your character,” Nathalie said, calling Eric a snake. “He also talked about intimacy between you and him.”

Nathalie told her that Eric also mentioned how he and Larissa’s ex-husband, Colt Johnson, had allegedly shared their past hookup details.

TLC

“Talking bad about me to a stranger shows that he has no respect for me,” Larissa said in her confessional. “I don’t believe I can trust him again,” she told Nathalie.

The show is filmed in advance and Larissa has since gone public with her beau again on Instagram. They announced they were going strong again in March and more recently, the Las Vegas resident told fans why she decided to give their love another go. “We wanted to do [differently] this time around, and to not repeat past mistakes,” she wrote on July 19, revealing they “still cared” about each other.

It looks like there’s a lot more to the story we will soon find out!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.