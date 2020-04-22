Showing love! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her on-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols, enjoyed some fun in the sun while celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, April 22. The Brazilian bombshell documented their festivities by the pool via Instagram Stories, also taking to social media with a statement about their relationship.

“Happy birthday @goombsaffino. You are very special and my ‘happily ever after after’ after all [the] tears and pain, I truly believe I found someone crazy, funny and stubborn like me. This is the reason we’re like cats sometimes [laughing emoji],” the former TV personality gushed alongside a throwback photo of them at the Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas.

“Thank you for the financial [advice] and for never [judging] me for my kids and anything bad that happened to me, you are a very unique person, always making raps and can [impersonate] anyone, anytime, making me laugh all day,” the TLC alum, 33, continued. “Thank you, Deby, for [giving] birth [to] this beautiful soul. Eric is my guy.”

Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

While ringing in the occasion, Larissa also shared a video of Eric cutting into his delicious chocolate cake, covered in sprinkles and strawberries. “Look at this. How beautiful,” he said. “I asked to make it colorful,” she sweetly added.

Larissa and Eric confirmed they rekindled their romance on March 31 — just six months after they parted ways. “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” the brunette beauty told fans, confirming they’re back on.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

The reality star and her beau previously split in September 2019 following their whirlwind eight-month romance. After their breakup, Larissa discussed how she wanted to take some time for self-reflection, because her divorce from her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, had just been finalized in April.

Colt recently spoke about their relationship ahead of the 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premiere, which didn’t sit well with Larissa. “My ex, my ex-mother-in-law are the past. Once, they were family, but it is done. In a [new] episode, I’m discussed between the two, while they are not spoken of in my home. #leavemealone #larissaforsaveyourstoryline,” the reality star wrote, confirming she wants to leave those memories behind her.

Amid the lockdown, Larissa told In Touch exclusively she is working hard to make her “American dreams come true” with Eric right by her side!