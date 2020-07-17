Choosing sides? 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima seemingly accused her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, of meddling in her relationship with boyfriend Eric Nichols. The Brazilian bombshell dropped the hint about her former flame after reconciling her relationship with Eric following their brief split in September 2019.

Larissa shed some light on her rekindled romance when a fan told her to be wary of her beau in the comment section of her latest Instagram post.

“Just be careful. If he already went and talked to Colt [you] have no idea what they said to each other,” the social media user wrote. “I explained [in] my post my [ex] set him up to sound like Eric hates me,” the reality star, 33, replied.

The TLC personality claimed certain individuals tried to villainize her after she and Eric parted ways in the caption of a pool photo she shared on July 13.

“[During our breakup], there were many people, many [of] whom I used to be close to, that tried to turn Eric against me,” Larissa wrote at the time. “They even went as far to stage that he was against me and vengeful. Eric has always accepted me for who I am. For the good and the bad. For my victories and challenges.”

In the June 14 premiere of Happily Ever After?, she revealed a lack of intimacy was the reason behind her and Eric’s breakup. “It’s like two friends hanging out,” Larissa said. She said Colt always used to “compliment” her, while Eric “never” did.

Since filming, it appears Larissa and Eric have done a 180 in their relationship because the Las Vegas, Nevada, resident confirmed they are back together in March. “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” she told fans.

Larissa and Colt finalized their divorce in April 2019 after seven months of marriage. The 35-year-old’s romance with Jess Caroline is now being featured on the spinoff, too. The two Brazilian women spoke one-on-one for the first time on the July 5 episode and Larissa warned her of his allegedly “shady” ways.

While going public with his new flame, Colt also seemed happy to leave his drama with Larissa in the past. He claimed Jess is “way different” from his ex. “I feel like she’s a breath of fresh air,” he said. “She’s given me life again.”