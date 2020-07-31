Courtesy of Larissa Lima/Instagram

They’re taking their relationship to the next level! Larissa Dos Santos Lima and boyfriend Eric Nichols are moving and adopting a new “baby boy” — a cat they named Mapa. On Thursday, July 30, the 90 Day Fiancé couple revealed their big plans on Instagram.

“Meet my baby boy: Mapa Franko Zaffino,” Larissa, 33, captioned a photo of her and her new pet. “He’s moving with @ericjosephnichols and I to the snow in [a] few weeks.” Explaining his name, she told fans she and Eric, 28, combined their new titles — “mama” and “papa” — to come up with the perfect moniker. The “Franko Zaffino” part is “because [of] his grandfather Frank.” She continued, “He got [adopted] at the @theanimalfoundation … and he just [makes] our lives more and more happy every day.”

Based on the photo Eric shared, it seems they’ve actually had the cat for a while — but now they’re ready for the world to meet their little family. How sweet is that? It seems like the Happily Ever After stars are more in love than ever in real life even as their relationship hits some speed bumps on the TLC show. After breaking up in September 2019, the two seemed to be at each other’s throats. However, Larissa later claimed her ex-husband Colt Johnson “set him up” so that he would seem like he hated her. She alleged there were “many” people in her life who “tried to turn Eric against [her].”

Despite the drama, the new pet parents were “drawn back” to each other and ended up working out their issues. But some of those issues included what went down behind the scenes while they were separated. During the July 26 episode of Happily Ever After, Larissa stumbled upon some old texts Eric sent another woman during their breakup.

The problem wasn’t just that Eric was seemingly moving on, it was also that he’d had some not so flattering things to say about his girlfriend, including calling her a “bad mother” who doesn’t “take showers.” Nathalie, the other woman, explained, “He talked horrible things about you, your character. … He also talked about intimacy between you and him.”

The couple has seemingly put all of their issues behind them, however. “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” Larissa wrote on Instagram in March. Adding a “baby” to the family and moving somewhere new just seals the deal on their love.