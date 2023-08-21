90 Day Fiancé star Armando Rubio experienced a major loss when his late wife died during a car accident. Since Armando made his reality TV debut alongside Kenneth Niedermeier, fans can’t help but wonder who his late wife was, how she died and if they had kids together.

Who Was ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Armando Rubio’s Wife?

Before Armando found love with Kenneth, the Mexico native was married to a woman for eight years.

However, the TLC personality has chosen to keep details about his late wife private. He hasn’t revealed her name or many details about their relationship.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Armando Rubio and His Wife Have Children?

Armando and his wife share one daughter, Hannah. Additionally, she was pregnant with their second child at the time of her death.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Armando Rubio and His Wife Separate?

During a season 2 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Armando explained that he and his wife split when he came out as gay.

He shared more information about their separation while opening up about her fatal car accident in an Instagram Stories post shared in June 2020.

“I did not want to go into specifics on the show, but now I find it necessary,” Armando wrote about the accident at the time. “My then-wife and I had been separated for a few months before her passing for a number of reasons, one of which was anger issues she was working on.”

He explained that they were working on “rebuilding their friendship” amid their divorce proceedings, though noted they still had several issues to work through behind closed doors.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Armando Rubio’s Wife Die?

The tragedy took place about two or three months after they separated. “On the evening of her passing, a disagreement took place over finances and I thought it would be best to leave the situation and return back to my home,” he wrote.

TLC

Armando recalled driving down the highway following the fight. He said he was “shocked” when he was suddenly struck from behind and “hit again” moments after. “As I continued down the highway, I then realized it was my ex-wife and before I knew it she lost control of her vehicle and passed away on the scene,” the father of one continued.

He said it was a “very tragic event” for both him and Hannah to go through. “This was a very difficult moment for everyone involved, myself, our family, our friends and has been a long grieving process and out of respect for my daughter’s mother and her memory, I ask for your empathy and understanding on this personal tragedy,” Armando concluded. “Thank you.”