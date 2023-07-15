Kenneth Niedermeier left his life in the United States to be with his now-husband, Armando Rubio, during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but how does he make a living across the border? Keep reading to find out how Kenny makes his income, his net worth and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kenny Niedermeier’s Net Worth?

Kenny’s net worth is estimated to be $500,000, according to The Cinemaholic.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kenny Make Money?

Kenny and Armando own and operate the Kenny & Armando shop where fans can purchase socks, bows, homeware and t-shirts, all curated by the TLC alums.

“Come & get your love!” their business’s official Instagram stated. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple also offers hand-poured concrete vessels and candles made with “love and attention.”

“A quality product that will enhance your homes!” they captioned a video clip documenting the extensive process. “Spark your aura today by ordering our exclusive fragrances on kennyandarmando.com.”

Followers clearly love their products as they rushed to the comment section to share their support. “Bless you for the handcrafting, that’s a great piece of art, I’ll definitely order!” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “You fellas hustle, and I adore you both for that!”

Fans can also request a video message from Kenny and Armando on the platform Cameo, where they charge $94 per shoutout.

What Job Did 90 Day Fiance’s Kenny Previously Have in the United States?

Prior to his move to Mexico, Kenny worked in property management when he lived in St. Petersburg, Florida. During the spinoff, Kenny opened up about “how challenging” it was raising four kids as a single father.

“The invitro process was very expensive, even more than today,” the father of four shared during his June 2020 debut. “Even more than today, and you had to be married. I’ve always wanted to be a father, so nothing was going to stop me.”

Kenny also receives a paycheck for his appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. It is reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” an insider told Radar, while landing a spot on a spinoff will score you more cash.